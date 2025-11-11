Do you need some guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

CARD 1 — FOUR OF SWORDS — SLOTH

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If you’ve been running on fumes lately, this card is basically standing in your doorway wearing pajamas and telling you to sit down. You’ve pushed, climbed, hustled, stretched yourself thin… and now your system is waving a white flag. The Sloth energy here says it’s time to really rest — not a quick break, not a “maybe this weekend” nap. Actual downtime. Your mind, body, and spirit need a quiet moment to catch up to everything you’ve been processing. When you slow down long enough to breathe, you’ll notice how far you’ve already come.

And yes, this is your official permission slip to unplug and do absolutely nothing for a bit. Clear a day if you can. Cancel something. Let yourself be still without guilt. Rest doesn’t derail your growth — it fuels it. When you come back from this pause, you’ll feel more like yourself again and more aligned with where you’re going next.

CARD 2 — THE HIEROPHANT — LLAMA

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This version of the Hierophant shows up with a boombox and a vibe that says spirituality doesn’t have to feel stiff or serious. It’s a reminder that you don’t need anyone else’s permission to connect with your higher self, you hold the only keys that matter. This is an invitation to look inward, explore your own beliefs, and follow the path that feels true to you, not the one someone else told you to follow.

Along the way, you might bump into old stories or outdated rules you’ve outgrown. That’s normal. The Llama energy encourages you to learn from others, but not to hand them your power. Teachers aren’t meant to be perfect, and you don’t need to shrink yourself to fit inside someone else’s spiritual box. Take what resonates, release what doesn’t, and let your authentic truth lead the way.

CARD 3 — KNIGHT OF WANDS — LIZARD

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This Knight shows up when your inner fire is ready to break out of its cage. The Lizard energy reminds you that fear and overthinking can make you run in the wrong direction, but your instincts also know exactly what lights you up when you let them. This card wants you to say yes to the things that excite you and stop waiting for the “perfect moment” that never comes.

If something sparks your passion, chase it. Try the thing. Start the adventure. Make the bold move. Even if it doesn’t turn out perfectly, the experience itself will shape your growth in ways standing still never could. Life is too short to watch your dreams from the bleachers, jump in, get messy, and let that electric, impulsive energy be your guide right now.

Overall Energy:

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This week’s cards are basically staging an intervention, and honestly… they’re not wrong. The Four of Swords, The Hierophant, and the Knight of Wands come together with one big theme: slow down, reconnect, then leap forward with purpose. In other words, take a breath, tune in, and then go for the thing that lights you up.

The Four of Swords shows up first, reminding you that you’ve been pushing yourself harder than you realize. You’re tired. Like, deep-in-your-bones tired. Before anything else can fall into place, you need a pause, the kind where you unplug, rest, and let your spirit catch up to your schedule. You can’t pour from an empty cup, and this week, you’re being asked to refill it.

Once you create a little space, The Hierophant steps in with a completely different vibe. This Llama brings the reminder that your wisdom is already inside you. You don’t have to follow a rigid system or mold yourself into someone else's idea of “spiritual.” You’re being guided to explore what you believe, question what no longer fits, and follow the practices that genuinely connect you to your higher self. This is about finding truth that feels authentic, not inherited.

And then—once you’ve rested and recalibrated, here comes the Knight of Wands with a burst of Lizard-fire energy. This is the green light. The push. The spark you’ve been waiting for. When your heart lights up with a yes, you’re meant to move. Not overthink. Not stall. Not talk yourself out of it. Act. Say yes to the passion project, the idea, the adventure, the change you’ve been circling around. This moment wants momentum.

Together, these cards tell a simple but powerful story: Rest first. Rediscover yourself. Then run toward what excites you.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called CURIOUS CREATURES TAROT:

With their illuminating conversations and grounded wisdom, the curious characters in this 78 (+1) tarot card deck and guidebook are a strangely familiar twist on the traditional tarot. As you journey with these friendly creatures, expect to find wisdom, laughter and love in their messages.

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

