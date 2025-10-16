Have You Heard The Viral Upstate New York Stewart’s Song?

Whether you’re grabbing coffee on the way to work, an ice cream cone on a hot day, or just a gallon of milk, Stewart’s is woven into Upstate New York life. Now you can sing along to your passion for "Stewy's."

“Take Me Down to Stewy’s” Becomes an Upstate Anthem

Upstate New York rapper Jackson Simpson, and a couple of his friends, decided 2025 was the year to pay musical tribute to Stewart's. The track is called “Take Me Down to Stewy’s,” and it’s set to the beat of “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.

Simpson kicks things off with the perfect opening line:

“Take me down to Stewy’s ‘cause I need somethin’ to eat /

Take me down to Stewy’s, put 20 on pump 3 /

Take me down to Stewy’s ‘cause I need a little ice cream.”

In just three lines, he nails what makes Stewart’s so amazing: food, fuel, and frozen treats. From there, his friends jump in with verses about buying nightcrawlers, grabbing lotto tickets, and late-night runs that only make sense if you’ve grown up with a Stewart’s nearby.

The video, posted to TikTok, has Upstate New Yorkers absolutely buzzing. One commenter wrote, “This is a masterpiece!” Another fan said, “I absolutely adore this! You captured the Stewie’s experience perfectly. What a group of creative guys! Excellent job! Love. Love. Love.”

Because only in Upstate New York could a convenience store get its own anthem.

Country Version Of Take Me Down To Stewy's

Now we understand not everyone enjoys rap music. What about a country version of this gem?

Our lyrics are slightly different:

Why don’t you…Take me down to Stewie’s, ‘cause I’m hungry as can be, Gotta fill my tank and my belly, pump three’s waitin’ on me. Yeah, the sun’s settin’ low, it’s that hometown kind of scene, Grab a scoop of vanilla, drift off to a sundae dream. (Chorus) Take me down to Stewie’s, oh take me down tonight, Where the burgers sizzle easy and the neon’s burnin’ bright. I ain’t rich, but I’m happy, and I’ll tell ya what I mean — Just Fifty bucks at Stewie’s - feeds every dang member of my team. (Verse 2) And Now I’m…. Wakin up each mornin’, - Just to do it all over again, Coffees on the counter, An Eggwich for my friends. Ain’t never drove a Rari, I can’t afford no Benz, But I’m rollin’ through the parking lot - with a milkshake in my hand. (Chorus) Take me down to Stewie’s, oh take me down tonight, Where the laughter’s flowin’ easy - ‘neath that old porch light. It sure ain’t fancy livin’, but it sure feels like a dream — Fifty bucks at Stewie’s - feeds my whole dang team. (Bridge) From the diner door to the gravel road, Life tastes better where the good times flow. Ain’t about the money or the shiny things — It’s about hearts and onion rings. So take me down to Stewies. Take me there right now. Gotta a breakfast sandwich and pizza- the best chocolate milk in town Slurp (Final Chorus) Come on and - Take me down to Stewie’s, oh take me down tonight, I’ve Got that country soul and a country appetite. Yeah, I’m livin’ a life that’s simple, but I’m livin’ a life that’s free, So take me down to Stewie’s — Cuz it’s the only thing I need.

Thank you to Bill Keeler from Townsquare Media with the help on this classic.

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches at Stewart's Gallery Credit: BJ/TSM

Show Your Love for Stewart's Shops with New Stewart's Merch Is there a Stewart's Shop lover in your life? The Stewart's Merch shop is going to change their life!