Easter Surprise: Central New York Player Hits Take 5 Jackpot
Take 5 Win Brings Easter Surprise in Central New York
Somebody in Central New York got a little extra something in their Easter basket this year… and it wasn’t chocolate.
A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold for the midday drawing on Easter Sunday, and it’s worth a pretty sweet $17,122.
The lucky ticket matched all five numbers: 4, 5, 11, 26, and 36.
Winning Ticket Sold in Utica
The winning ticket was sold at Stewart's Shops on Genesee Street in Utica.
So if there was a quick coffee run, a last-minute milk stop, or maybe even a “why not grab a ticket?” moment—that decision just paid off in a big way.
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
Watch out for lottery scams — they come in all shapes and sizes, but the goal is always the same: promise big prizes through emails or texts that look official, as long as you pay a “fee.”
There’s no such thing as a “Mega Millions Sweepstake International Lottery Program,” “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” or “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
READ MORE: Win $1,000 Every Day This Spring With The Cash Cow
The only way to win a real jackpot is to buy a New York Lottery ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.
And here’s the rule to remember: winners never pay fees to claim a legitimate prize. If someone asks you for money, it’s a scam — plain and simple.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
Gallery Credit: NY Lottery-cc