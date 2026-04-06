Take 5 Win Brings Easter Surprise in Central New York

Somebody in Central New York got a little extra something in their Easter basket this year… and it wasn’t chocolate.

A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold for the midday drawing on Easter Sunday, and it’s worth a pretty sweet $17,122.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers: 4, 5, 11, 26, and 36.

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Winning Ticket Sold in Utica

The winning ticket was sold at Stewart's Shops on Genesee Street in Utica.

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So if there was a quick coffee run, a last-minute milk stop, or maybe even a “why not grab a ticket?” moment—that decision just paid off in a big way.

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Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Watch out for lottery scams — they come in all shapes and sizes, but the goal is always the same: promise big prizes through emails or texts that look official, as long as you pay a “fee.”

There’s no such thing as a “Mega Millions Sweepstake International Lottery Program,” “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” or “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

READ MORE: Win $1,000 Every Day This Spring With The Cash Cow

The only way to win a real jackpot is to buy a New York Lottery ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

And here’s the rule to remember: winners never pay fees to claim a legitimate prize. If someone asks you for money, it’s a scam — plain and simple.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.