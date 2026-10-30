A $30K Surprise: Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold in Oriskany
A lucky Take 5 ticket is worth more than $30,000, and someone in Central New York just sold one.
If you bought a ticket in Oneida County, you might want to check those numbers. Someone is sitting on a pretty nice payday.
Take 5 Ticket Worth $30,080 Sold in Oriskany
The winning ticket, worth $30,080.50, was sold at the Cliff's Local Market on 8429 State Route 69, in Oriskany.
The winning numbers were:
11 – 15 – 22 – 28 – 29
If those numbers look familiar, dig through your pockets, check your car's cup holder, or wherever you usually stash your lottery tickets.
Don't Fall for Lottery Scams
Scammers love using big lottery prizes to get people excited enough to hand over their money.
You might get an email, text, or phone call claiming you've won a huge jackpot. Sometimes they even use official-sounding names like "Mega Millions International Lottery" or "Mega Million Jackpot Winners List."
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Here's the catch: they'll tell you that you need to pay a fee, taxes, or some other charge before you can collect your prize.
That's a scam!
Legitimate lottery winners never have to pay a fee to claim their winnings. And you can't win a lottery you never entered by simply receiving a random email or text.
Where to Check Winning Numbers
The best way to make sure you've got a winner is to check the official New York Lottery website. You can find all the winning numbers at nylottery.ny.gov.
And if you bought a Take 5 ticket in Oriskany, take a minute to check it. Someone has an extra thirty grand coming their way.
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Gallery Credit: NY Lottery-cc