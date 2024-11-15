Jackpot! Oneida County Home to Latest New York Lottery Winner

Jackpot! One lucky lottery player is rolling in the dough in Central New York.

Someone in Oneida County is holding winning Take 5 ticket. At least that's where the winner was sold.

Check your numbers!

The winning Take 5 lottery numbers for the midday drawing on Thursday, November 14 were:

4-12-17-29-30

There was only one winning ticket sold and it's worth - $18,821.00. Not a bad chunk of change just before the holiday season.

The winner was sold at Cliffs Local Market on Genesee Street in New Hartford.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

