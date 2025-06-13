Jackpot! Someone in Oneida County just scored a sweet $32,000 payday thanks to a lucky Take 5 ticket.

The winning numbers matched all five in the Thursday, June 12 evening drawing, and the ticket was sold at a convenience store in the area.

The winning Take 5 numbers were:

10-16-23-35-38

The winning ticket was sold at the Nice N Easy on Route 12 in Barneveld and is worth $32,163.00.

If you bought a Take 5 ticket recently, it might be time to double-check those numbers—your ticket could be the winning one.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

