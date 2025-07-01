If you’re looking for a wild venue to get married at—or throw a one-of-a-kind party—You can now do that right here in Central New York—at the zoo.

Syracuse’s Rosamond Gifford Zoo has unveiled a newly renovated event space in its amphitheater, right next to the main courtyard, where Asian elephants used to wander.

“This new event space is a perfect example of how we are growing and evolving while honoring the legacy of our past,” said Carrie Large, Executive Director of Friends of the Zoo. “It’s not just a rental venue—it’s a place filled with history, charm, and the unique atmosphere only a zoo can offer.”

Host Weddings and Parties at the Zoo

New York Upstate reports that the upgraded area is now available for weddings, dinners, clambakes, business events, and just about any celebration that could be made better with a few curious peacocks or the distant call of an exotic bird. The space is now paved, polished, and ready for anything.

How to Book Your Event

Those interested can reserve the space through Catering at the Zoo, which manages bookings and event packages.

Catering at the Zoo is a full-service catering facility focused on organizing and executing spectacular events in a one-of-a-kind setting. From our talented kitchen staff to our experienced event coordinators, the catering team makes each special occasion one to remember.

Whether you're planning to say “I do” or just throw an unforgettable bash, the zoo’s team is ready to help make it happen.

Want to See the Space in Action?

Looking for a fun night out this summer? Brew at the Zoo is back at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and it's the perfect mix of craft drinks, live music, food trucks, and animal encounters—all for a great cause. You can sip local beers, wines, and cocktails while checking out the animals after hours, bid on art painted by the animals, and maybe even win big in the 50/50 raffle. Not drinking? Designated driver tickets come at a discount and include tasty non-alcoholic options. Just remember—this is a 21+ event only, no kids or babies allowed.

