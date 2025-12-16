Syracuse New York’s Wing Walk Is Back For Winterfest 2026

If winter in Central New York had another official food group, would chicken wings be at the top of the list?

That’s why the Wing Walk has become one of the most anticipated Winterfest traditions in downtown Syracuse, and in 2026, it’s back and ready to bring the heat.

What Is the Wing Walk?

The Wing Walk happens Sunday, February 23rd, from noon to 5PM, lining up perfectly with the final day of February break for local schools. It’s a delicious excuse to get out of the house, bundle up, and wander downtown while sampling wings from some of Syracuse’s most popular spots. Tickets are $10 in advance at participating restaurants through Friday, February 21st at 4PM, or $15 on the day of the event in the lower lobby of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

How Tickets and the Stroll Work

Your ticket gets you samples from one restaurant of your choice, with options including Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Funk ’n Waffles, Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub, Saltine Warrior Sports Pub, Maxwells, Big Fellas, Eleven Waters, and more. If past years are any indication, that usually works out to 16 to 24 wings, plus a casual workout as you stroll between locations. The Winterfest Express will also be running from 11:30AM to 5:30PM for anyone who prefers wheels over walking.

Once the tasting wraps up, everyone’s invited to the “After the Stroll” party at Shaughnessy’s around 6PM, where winners are announced and prizes are handed out. It’s competitive, sure, but mostly it’s just an excuse to argue passionately about sauce, crispiness, and whether flats or drums deserve more respect.

The History Behind New York’s Chicken Wings

Speaking of wings, no Wing Walk would be complete without tipping a hat to their history. The origin of the Buffalo wing is still hotly debated. The Anchor Bar in Buffalo famously claims the crown, saying Teressa Bellissimo first served sauced wings in 1964. But many food historians point to John Young, who was serving full chicken wings coated in his signature Mumbo Sauce as early as 1961 at his restaurant, John Young’s Wings ’n Things.

Young never trademarked the idea, which is why his name doesn’t always get the credit it deserves, even though he was later inducted into the National Buffalo Wing Hall of Flame. Buffalo even declared July 29th as Chicken Wing Day back in 1977, cementing wings as a New York staple.

So whether you’re a history buff, a sauce snob, or just someone who loves a good winter tradition, the Wing Walk is proof that in Upstate New York, cold weather just makes the wings taste better.

