Move over, Harvard. There's a new top school in town. And it's right here in Central New York.

U.S. News & World Report named Syracuse University as the school with the best public affairs program. It actually tied for the top spot with Indian University. Harvard will have to settle for third on the list, alongside the University of California, Berkeley.

The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at SU also took the top spot for Public Management and Leadership and second place in Public Finance and Budgeting.

READ MORE: Syracuse University Home to Tree of 40 Fruits

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Cornell Among the Best

If you're looking for the best overall university, Cornell is getting praise. The school in Ithaca, NY, is 12th in the nation.

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You'll need to be smart. It’s a tough school to get into. The acceptance rate is only 8%, and it’s also not easy on the wallet either. Annual tuition runs over $26,000.

READ MORE: The Great Pumpkin Prank at Cornell University

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Best Value

If affordability is what you’re looking for, the honor of best value in New York goes to CUNY Baruch College.

Tuition there is less than $4,000 a year, and with a 50% acceptance rate, it’s far more accessible to the average student.

The school is located in Manhattan, so all that money you're saving on going to school will probably be spent on housing.