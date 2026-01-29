If you’ve ever watched a monster truck show and thought, “Okay, that looks cool… but I want to be in one of those trucks,” this is your moment.

America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is roaring back into Syracuse, and it’s bigger, louder, and more over-the-top than ever before. Monster Truck Wars rolls into the Toyota Coliseum on Saturday, March 21st, 2026, with two giant indoor shows, a noon matinee and a 6 p.m. evening show. This is the only appearance in the region, so if monster trucks are your thing, this is the one to circle on the calendar.

National TV Monster Trucks Take Over Syracuse

Fans will get to see a stacked lineup of national, TV-famous monster trucks, including the world-renowned Shark Attack, the ferocious T-Rex, the legendary Outlaw, and the debut tour of Locomotive. These massive machines will battle it out in nonstop, ground-pounding, high-flying action that’s built for pure adrenaline. There’s even a chance to ride in a real monster truck with the Sergeant Smash Monster Truck Ride, which tends to sell out fast.

Ride in a Real Monster Truck

Before the engines fire up, families can check out the popular Pre-Show Pit Party, where kids can get up close to the trucks, meet the drivers, snap photos, and explore the track. There’s also a Kids Fun Zone with a bounce house, plus Kids Power Wheel Races for children ages 3 to 9. One of the big highlights of the show is Quad Wars, featuring professional riders going wheel-to-wheel on a fast track for cash, bragging rights, and crowd glory. It’s loud, fast, and always a fan favorite.

Ticket Deals and VIP Experiences

Tickets are available now, with a limited supply of advance child tickets starting at just $15, offering big savings over gate prices. VIP packages are also available and include early entry, premium seating, exclusive pit access, and more. Seating is limited, and prices can fluctuate. The event takes place at the Toyota Coliseum, located at 581 State Fair Boulevard in Syracuse. Tickets and full details are available online at monstertrucks.fun.

