Syracuse football fans can officially start circling dates on the calendar. The Orange have released their 2026 schedule.

Syracuse will play six home games in 2026, and they won’t be cakewalks. According to the schedule, the Orange will face six teams that finished the 2025 season with winning records, and overall, their opponents combined for a 65 percent winning percentage last year. In other words, this is not a “rebuild” schedule.

Saturday, Sept. 5 — vs. New Hampshire (Home)

Saturday, Sept. 12 — vs. Cal (Home)

Thursday, Sept. 17 — at Pittsburgh (Away)

Week 4 — Bye

Saturday, Oct. 3 — at UConn (Away)

Saturday, Oct. 10 — at Virginia (Away)

Saturday, Oct. 17 — vs. Louisville (Home)

Saturday, Oct. 24 — at North Carolina (Away)

Friday or Saturday, Oct. 30/31 — vs. SMU (Home)

Friday or Saturday, Nov. 6/7 — vs. Clemson (Home)

Saturday, Nov. 14 — at NC State (Away)

Saturday, Nov. 21 — at Boston College (Away)

Saturday, Nov. 28 — vs. Notre Dame (Home)

A Challenging Start to the 2026 Season

Things get started on Saturday, September 5th, with a home opener against New Hampshire, followed by a game that’s already getting a lot of buzz, California coming to Syracuse on September 12th. That matchup is notable because it hasn’t happened in Central New York since 1967. As Syracuse.com pointed out in its breakdown of the schedule, this game also marks the start of conference play for the Orange, which is earlier than usual.

From there, the difficulty ramps up quickly. Syracuse hits the road for a Thursday night game at Pitt, kicking off a three-game road stretch. That’s been a rough matchup recently, with Pitt beating SU by an average of 27.5 points over the last two seasons, per Syracuse.com. The ACC did throw Syracuse a small lifeline, though, with an early bye in Week 4.

Why the Early Bye Matters for Syracuse

Bye weeks are a little different in 2026. With Labor Day falling on Sept. 7, teams only get one bye between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving. That means after the early break, Syracuse will play nine straight weeks to close out the regular season.

Key Road Tests for the Orange

After the bye, the Orange travel to UConn and Virginia, and that Virginia game won’t be easy. The Cavaliers lost the 2025 ACC title game in overtime and finished as one of the top teams in the conference.

Big-Time Home Games at the Dome

Home highlights later in the season include Louisville, SMU, Clemson, and a big-time finale against Notre Dame. SMU hasn’t visited Syracuse since 1932, while Notre Dame returns to the Dome for the first time since 2022. That finale could be especially spicy, as Notre Dame was the first team left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff.

If Syracuse somehow makes the ACC Championship Game, they’d play in the conference’s first-ever noon Saturday title game on December 5th. Tickets will be required for all home games at the JMA Wireless Dome, and fans can find more details through Syracuse University Athletics.

