While college is meant to help students further pursue a career path or discover what might interest them, some colleges and universities have a "party scene."

Not one but two New York State Colleges made a recent list of "Top Party Schools of 2027."

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The website Niche evaluated a mix of self-reported student survey data, campus culture metrics, and off-campus nightlife availability.

How the Rankings Are Determined

Rather than looking purely at a school's reputation, ranking platforms use a formula calculated from student feedback and local infrastructure data.

Direct feedback from current students rating the overall energy, frequency, and quality of the campus social scene.

Surveys measure the balance of hours students report spending studying outside of class compared to time spent socializing.

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The popularity and involvement of fraternities and sororities, which often host major social events.

Proximity and density of off-campus bars, clubs, and full-service restaurants per capita using census data.

A strong sports culture such as tailgating or major athletic events which generates recurring campus-wide events.

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New York State

Two campuses found their way onto the Top Party Schools List for 2027.

Syracuse University comes in at number 14.

SU’s party culture is fueled by a massive Greek life presence, a vibrant off-campus bar scene and its dominant Division I Atlantic Coast Conference athletics.

Game days at the JMA Wireless Dome create a major campus-wide event atmosphere.

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SUNY Albany holds down the number 45 spot in party school rankings.

UAlbany’s culture is largely driven by its active off-campus neighborhood house parties and easy access to the downtown Albany bar district.

Its large undergraduate population and active student organization scene contribute to a bustling weekend environment.

As for the number one-party school in the country? That is Florida State University.