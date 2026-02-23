Central New York Mourns Beloved Restaurant Owner Symeon Tsoupelis Sr.

With heavy hearts, the Central New York community is remembering Symeon Tsoupelis Sr., the founder and soul of Symeon’s Restaurant.

His son shared the news on social media, expressing the deep love and dedication his father poured into the restaurant and the community it served.

A Legacy Built on Family and Community

Symeon Sr. didn’t just build a restaurant — he created a place where every guest felt like family.

“He believed that a meal shared was a memory made,” his son wrote, highlighting the philosophy that shaped Symeon’s over the years.

From the smallest detail to the biggest celebrations, his dedication, faith, and hard work were at the heart of everything he did.

Lessons That Live On

Growing up, Symeon Jr. watched his father work tirelessly, learning not only the ins and outs of running a restaurant but also how to lead with heart and care for the community.

“Those lessons will stay with me forever."

Even in grief, Symeon Jr. promises to carry forward his father’s legacy, serving guests with the same warmth, tradition, and love that defined Symeon’s for so many years.

“Thank you for loving him, supporting him, and supporting our family. His spirit will always live on here."