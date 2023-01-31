It's finally Girl Scout cookie time in Central New York.

The annual Girl Scout cookie sales kicked off on January 10, 2023, in most of the country. Just not in New York and parts of Pennsylvania. But the wait is finally over.

Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways which serves 24 counties in New York and 2 in Pennsylvania kicks off cookie sales Tuesday, January 31. Proceeds from the annual program stay local to support its members and operations.

“Every package of cookies our Girl Scouts sell provides invaluable business and leadership skill-building and experiences for them and their troops. Those experiences include community service projects, troop travel, summer camp, badge work, and more,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Cookie sales will run through Sunday, April 23. Find your local Girl Scout to buy a box...or ten. You can also visit GSNYPENN’s dedicated cookie page at Buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.

New Girl Scout Cookie

This year there's a new Girl Scout cookie coming to town. Say hello to Raspberry Rally, the latest addition to the Girl Scout cookie family.

The thin, crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate.

It's sure to become a new favorite. Some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.

Girl Scout Cookie Lineup

The new Rasberry Rally cookies join Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon Ups, S'mores, Toffee-tastic, and Adventurefuls that will be available for $5 a box.

Credit - Girl Scouts via Twitter Credit - Girl Scouts via Twitter loading...

Air Fried Girl Scout Cookies

It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level.

Take Girl Scout cookies, any flavor you'd like, and wrap them in crescent dough. You can also use pastry dough. And you can mix and match your cookie. Get creative.

TSM TSM loading...

Air Fry

Put the dough-covered cookies in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping after 4 minutes. Air-fried cookies are healthier than dropping in a bat of hot oil, allowing you to eat more than one. And trust me, you won't be able to eat just one.

TSM TSM loading...

Sugar it Up

Top your air-fried Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs with powdered sugar but you can also try these options:

Cover the Samoas with caramel or butterscotch

Drizzle chocolate over Thin Mints

Top Tagalongs with melted peanut butter

No matter how you top your air-fried Girl Scout cookies, one thing is certain - they are delicious and well worth the wait.

