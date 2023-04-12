No More Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines at 64 New York Colleges & Universities

Vaccines will no longer be mandatory at a number of colleges and universities in New York State starting this summer.

State University of New York (SUNY) will no longer require students to be vaccinated on their 64 campuses across the state, beginning with summer classes. COVID-19 vaccinations will still be strongly encouraged, just not mandatory.

"The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us," said SUNY Chancellor John B King Jr. "Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students."

Decline in Cases

The vast majority of SUNY students come from New York State. To date, approximately 77.5 percent of 18 to 25-year-olds and 79.8 percent of 26 to 4-year-olds have completed their primary vaccination series. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infection rates continue to decline across the country.

COVID cases are low across most of New York State. Yates, Wayne, Ontario, and Seneca counties are seeing medium levels.

Policy Updates as Needed

SUNY Chancellor King says the administration will continue to examine COVID-19 data and update its policy "based on local conditions or in response to requirements imposed by federal, state, or local authorities. Campuses will also continue to monitor local conditions carefully and make changes as appropriate."

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

All-Time COVID Deaths Per County in New York