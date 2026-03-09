CNY Weather: A Wild Roller Coaster

Central New York is shaping up like a weather roller coaster this week. We’re talking possible record breaking temperatures one day and snow the next.

One minute you’re thinking spring has arrived, the next you’re digging out the winter coat again — classic fake spring in New York.

Record-Breaking Temps Possible

The National Weather Service predicts highs in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, which could break the March 10 record of 67 set in 1977.

Wednesday keeps the warmth, but rain and possibly a thunderstorm will move in, which could cause more flooding with the recent rain and snow melt.

Syracuse Hits 66 on Saturday

Temperatures reached 66 degrees in Syracuse on Saturday, March 7, just short of the March 7 record of 68 from 2012, according to Syracuse.com.

It was our warmest day since October 19, 2025, a sweet taste of spring before the cold snap returns.

Winter Isn’t Done Yet

By Thursday, snow and temps back in the 30s make it clear that winter isn’t over.

One day you’re enjoying near-70s, the next you’re reminded that CNY weather can swing through all four seasons in just 48 hours.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 41. S

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. L

Wednesday: Rain likely and possibly thunderstorms High near 68. Wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 33.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely before 8 AM, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday: Rain and snow likely. Most cloudy, with a high near 47.