It's a special night for sky watchers and moon lovers. It’s the night of the Strawberry Moon.

Before you start imagining the moon turning bright red or dripping with strawberry syrup, let me explain where the name really comes from.

The term 'Strawberry Moon' originates from Native American tribes, particularly those in the northeastern United States, who named each full moon to mark important seasonal events.

The June full moon was called the Strawberry Moon because it signaled the time to gather wild strawberries, which were ripe and ready for harvest.

Warmer Days & Fresh Fruits

Even though the Strawberry Moon doesn’t actually look like a berry or change colors dramatically, it holds a unique place in the calendar as a symbol of early summer and the abundance that comes with it.

For many people, this full moon is a reminder that warmer days and fresh fruits are here — and it’s a great excuse to step outside, look up, and enjoy the night sky.

While it’s not technically a supermoon, the Strawberry Moon often feels a bit more magical just because of the history and stories tied to it.

Extra Special This Year

It's extra special this year because the moon will appear larger and lower on the horizon than it will at any other time until 2043.

So, whether you’re out camping, sitting on your porch, or just glancing out your window, don’t miss this chance to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon.

It looks like the weather will cooperate tonight, with clear skies in Central New York forecast.

It’s also a beautiful reminder of the changing seasons and the simple joys around us.

Maybe it'll also change the rainy weather we've had in Central New York and Mother Nature will give us a dry weekend, the first since last November. Wouldn't that be a nice change?

