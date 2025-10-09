If you picked up a TAKE 5 ticket at a Stewart’s Shops location recently, you may want to check those numbers again.

Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold

At Stewart's in Gloversville, someone just hit it big. The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket worth $15,823.50 was sold at Stewart’s Shops #247 on State Highway 29A. The winning numbers from the October 8th evening drawing were 16, 18, 20, 28, and 29, and another matching ticket was sold downstate at Victory Convenience in Staten Island.

READ MORE: ATM Check Scam Hits Central New York

The TAKE 5 game draws twice daily, at 2:30PM and 10:30PM, and with odds that have been surprisingly friendly lately, this small Gloversville shop just joined the growing list of New York’s luckiest spots. If you’re one of those people who always says, “I never win anything,” maybe a pit stop at Stewart’s could change your tune.

A Look Back at New York’s Recent Big Wins

The New York Lottery has been handing out smiles across the state lately. Just a few weeks ago, another massive win came out of Orange County, where a Cash for Life ticket sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh earned one lucky player $1,000 a week for life. The shop’s becoming something of a legend itself, having produced multiple million-dollar winners over the past few years. If you’re keeping track, that’s several Powerball, Cash4Life, and seven-figure tickets all coming from the same store.

Even Non-Winners Help New York Schools

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery system, contributing over $3.6 billion this past fiscal year to support public schools statewide. So even if you don’t win, you’re still helping classrooms across New York thrive. So go ahead, check your ticket, cross your fingers, and maybe plan a detour through Gloversville or Newburgh. Lightning can strike twice, and lately, it seems like it’s hitting right here in Upstate New York.

Take Walk Thru Thousands of Hand Carved, Illuminated Pumpkins The Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back for its 20th year. Thousands of hand-carved illuminated pumpkins are a must see in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams