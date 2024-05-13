Was Steve Martin Really in Utica, New York

Was Steve Martin in Utica, New York? It was on Facebook so it must be true right?

A photo of Martin in front of the Bank of Utica had the internet a buzz. But was the Hollywood celebrity really in town?

Steve Martin at Voss'

Pictures show Martin taking in the sights while he was in New York State, including the iconic Voss Bar B-Q.

Every Central New Yorker knows a stop in Utica isn't complete without having a hotdog and ice cream at Voss'.

Steve Martin Tattoo

It wasn't just Utica. Martin was seen in front of a Tattoo parlor in Rochester.

Fans were stopping by to get their photo taken in the same spot.

Don't Believe Everything You See

There a number of places across Central and Western New York where it looks like Martin stopped but most aren't real.

Although it IS Martin in the pictures that are circulating on Facebook, he wasn't in Utica or even Rochester. The picture is actually photoshopped. Some better than others.

Steve Martin in Buffalo

Martin WAS in New York and he DID take a picture of himself. But it was in Buffalo.

The shot comes from when he and Martin Short were in town to perform their 'Dukes of Funnytown' show at Shea's.

Same hat. Same clothing. Same smile. Same ear buds as every picture from around the state. The only difference is Martin shared this picture on his social media pages.

Photoshops Fool Thousands

This is just another reason why you can't believe everything you see and only half of what you hear.