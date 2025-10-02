It feels like there’s a Starbucks on every corner—especially in New York City—but even the coffee giant is making big changes.

The company recently announced a $1 billion restructuring plan, which will lay off nearly 900 non-retail employees and close some underperforming coffee shops across the country.

New York State is seeing a significant portion of those closures, with 36 stores shutting down, most of them in and around the Big Apple.

Starbucks Closures

The company hasn’t released an official list of which stores are closing, but Business Insider has started putting one together.

They’re gathering info from affected staff, reporter visits, and Starbucks’ own store locator. While it’s not a complete picture yet, it’s already giving a sense of which neighborhoods and regions will feel the biggest impact from the closures.

New York

41-02 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355

2490 Main St, Lake Placid, NY 12946

330 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001

219 First Ave, New York, NY 10003

145 Third Ave, New York, NY 10003

140 West St, New York, NY 10007

750 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10010

510 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10011

372 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

444 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

405 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

230 Varick St, New York, NY 10014

393 Third Ave, New York, NY 10016

261 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10016

360 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017

871 Eighth Ave, New York, NY 10019

156 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

969 First Ave, New York, NY 10022

11 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022

159 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023

2252 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

284 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10027

1488 Third Ave, New York, NY 10028

550 W 145th St, New York, NY 10031

2045 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

245 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075

21-02 49th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

32-21 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106

395 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

309 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

3 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

625 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

578 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

969 First Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232

86-40 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373

The restructuring and closures are part of Starbucks’ effort to streamline operations and focus on growth, but the changes are bound to be felt by employees, customers, and local communities alike.

For coffee lovers in New York, it might mean adjusting your daily routine or finding a new favorite spot—though it seems the company will still have plenty of locations to keep the caffeine flowing.