36 Starbucks Stores Closing in New York State: See the List
It feels like there’s a Starbucks on every corner—especially in New York City—but even the coffee giant is making big changes.
The company recently announced a $1 billion restructuring plan, which will lay off nearly 900 non-retail employees and close some underperforming coffee shops across the country.
New York State is seeing a significant portion of those closures, with 36 stores shutting down, most of them in and around the Big Apple.
Starbucks Closures
The company hasn’t released an official list of which stores are closing, but Business Insider has started putting one together.
They’re gathering info from affected staff, reporter visits, and Starbucks’ own store locator. While it’s not a complete picture yet, it’s already giving a sense of which neighborhoods and regions will feel the biggest impact from the closures.
New York
41-02 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355
2490 Main St, Lake Placid, NY 12946
330 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001
219 First Ave, New York, NY 10003
145 Third Ave, New York, NY 10003
140 West St, New York, NY 10007
750 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10010
510 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10011
372 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
444 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
405 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
230 Varick St, New York, NY 10014
393 Third Ave, New York, NY 10016
261 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10016
360 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017
871 Eighth Ave, New York, NY 10019
156 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
969 First Ave, New York, NY 10022
11 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022
159 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023
2252 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
284 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10027
1488 Third Ave, New York, NY 10028
550 W 145th St, New York, NY 10031
2045 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
245 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075
21-02 49th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
32-21 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106
395 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
309 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
3 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
625 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
578 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
969 First Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
86-40 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
The restructuring and closures are part of Starbucks’ effort to streamline operations and focus on growth, but the changes are bound to be felt by employees, customers, and local communities alike.
For coffee lovers in New York, it might mean adjusting your daily routine or finding a new favorite spot—though it seems the company will still have plenty of locations to keep the caffeine flowing.
