Utica Gears Up for St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

On Saturday, March 14th, Utica will be buzzing with the annual Mad Mile Road Race, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and a lively After Party in the Varick Street area.

The Mad Mile kicks off at 9:45 AM, starting at Genesee St. & Clinton Pl. and finishing at Genesee St. & Columbia St.

Right after, the parade will blast off at 10:00 AM from Oneida Square, heading north on Genesee St. to Columbia St., where it will wrap up. Once the parade ends, the After Party takes over Varick St. with local bars and restaurants joining in the fun.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions: After Party

To keep everyone safe during the After Party, several road closures and temporary no-parking zones will be in effect from 2:00 AM to about 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 14th:

Varick St.: Closed from Columbia St. to Court St., no parking

Sunset Ave.: Closed from Varick St. to Court St., no parking

Edward St.: Closed from Varick St. to Wasmer St., no parking

Hamilton St.: Closed from Varick St. to Wiley St., no parking

Cooper St.: Closed from Varick St. to Huntington St., no parking

Huntington St.: Closed from Columbia St. to Cooper St., no parking

City-owned lot at 716 Varick St.: Closed for vendor/peddler parking (all permitted vendors will be directed here)

Road Closures and Parking: Mad Mile & Parade

For the Mad Mile and Parade, closures and no-parking restrictions will start around 7:00 AM and last until approximately 12:00 PM:

Genesee St.: All lanes closed from Lafayette St. to the Memorial Parkway

Detours: Park Ave., Oneida St., State St., and Sunset Ave. for north/south traffic; Memorial Parkway and Oriskany St. for east/west travel

No parking on both sides of Genesee St. from Columbia St. to Hobart St.

Safety and Security Reminders

No open alcoholic beverages in bottles or cans; plastic cups allowed

Backpacks and non-essential bags are discouraged

Weapons and fireworks are strictly forbidden

Drones/unmanned aircraft are prohibited due to federal regulations

Pets: Exercise caution if bringing domestic animals, as large crowds and service animals will be present

Taxis & rideshares: Mad Mile: pick up/drop off at Genesee St. & Clinton Pl. and Genesee St. & Oswego St. Parade: pick up/drop off at State St. & Oneida Sq., Genesee St. & Broadway, Hopper St. & Union St. After Party: pick up/drop off at Varick St. & Court St. and Varick St. & Columbia St.

Be alert and aware of your surroundings. If you see something, say something. Call 911 for emergencies.

Plan Ahead and Enjoy the Day

With road closures, detours, and tons of festivities, it’s a full day for Utica!

Whether you’re running the Mad Mile, catching the parade, or heading to the After Party, plan your route, allow extra time for traffic, and stay safe.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day events promise fun, community, and a little chaos — the good kind!