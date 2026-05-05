Spreading Ashes Isn’t Like in the Movies

Spreading ashes of a loved one isn’t at all like you see in the movies.

There’s no perfect quiet moment where everything pauses, no cinematic breeze that cooperates, and definitely no graceful choreography to it. It’s crowds, travel days, and unpredictable weather.

Real life has no director and absolutely no interest in your timing.

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Budapest: Fountain, Crowds & A Salty Introduction

Our Viking cruise started in Budapest on the one-year mark of my mother's passing.

The plan was simple on paper: a small bottle, a few stops, and a little scattered in each place from Budapest through Austria into Germany.

READ MORE: Cruising with Polly Sets Sail for Alaska in 2027

Budapest delivered the first lesson. A castle overlooking the city set a beautiful scene, and a fountain in the middle of it all looked like the perfect spot. Too many people made it complicated, so a discreet moment was attempted instead.

A small pinch was taken, meant to be subtle, almost casual. The wind disagreed completely.

It shifted at the wrong second and sent everything into a friend’s mouth.

She froze, then laughed so hard she nearly cried. “Bit salty” became the official review of meeting my mom for the first time.

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Krems, Vienna & A Wind-Related Public Service Announcement

Krems offered its own lesson.

A quiet spot along the wall, a moment that should’ve been simple—until the wind turned again and sent everything right back up into my face.

Not exactly the peaceful closure the movies promise.

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Austria softened things with candles in an old church, another quieter fountain, and a nearby vineyard, the kind of place that made sense for her love of 4:30 wine time.

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Floating Away With Wine

By the time the Danube carried everything toward Regensburg, the idea of doing any of it “right” was long gone.

The river took the rest, mixed with a final sip of wine, and that was it.

For anyone ever thinking about doing something similar—real advice here: always check the wind direction.

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