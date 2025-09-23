The Utica Comets are celebrating the Central New York heroes who make sports in the community shine.

From coaches and parents to volunteers who give their time and energy, the Comets are launching the Sports Leadership Award, a brand-new monthly honor to recognize those making a real impact—on the field, behind the scenes, and in the lives of young athletes.

Making a Real Difference Through Sports

The Utica Comets Sports Leadership Award is a monthly recognition celebrating the coaches, parents, and volunteers who make a real difference in the community through sports. Whether someone has gone above and beyond on the field, behind the scenes, or in local youth programs, the Comets want those stories shared.

“This program highlights individuals who positively impact kids and the community through sports. Many people dedicate their time to coaching, volunteering, and organizing youth activities, and this recognition is a way to honor their efforts,” said Adam Pawlick, Vice President of the Utica Comets.

Each month, nominations are welcomed for individuals who go above and beyond—teaching life lessons on the field, running youth leagues, or volunteering to help children grow through athletics.

Celebrated at Games

Award winners will be celebrated with in-game recognition, tickets to a Comets game, and a personalized jersey, giving them a public thank-you for their hard work and dedication.

Nominations can be submitted at uticacomets.com/leader.

For additional information or questions, contact 315-790-9070 Ext. 1 or austinwhite@uticacomets.com

