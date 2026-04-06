'Tis the season for construction. That means the speed cameras are back out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added.

23 cameras are busting speeders across the Empire State this week. One of those cameras is in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

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How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

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First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations April 5 - April 11 in NY

One of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway at E. 174th Street

Chautauqua County

NY-17 east & westbound I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in the town of North Harmony

Delaware County

Rt. 17 westbound over East Branch Delaware River

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

Nassau County

Wantagh Bascule Bridge

PK-908T north & southbound between Merrick Rd to Ocean Pkwy

PK-908E between Rt 27 and Babylon Turnpike

New York

PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street

Onondaga County

I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge

Otsego County

I-88 westbound between Exit 16 and 17

I-88 bridge at Exit 19

Queens County

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway

Schoharie County

I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21

Suffolk County

I-495 eastbound Exit 49-53

I-495 at NY 110 crossing

NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66

NY-27 at County Route 97 crossing

Robert Moses Causeway between Rte 27A and Ocean Parkway