Watch Your Speed: 23 Speed Camera Locations in New York This Week
'Tis the season for construction. That means the speed cameras are back out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added.
23 cameras are busting speeders across the Empire State this week. One of those cameras is in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - CNY Roads Under Construction
Speed Cameras Locations April 5 - April 11 in NY
One of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway at E. 174th Street
Chautauqua County
NY-17 east & westbound I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in the town of North Harmony
Delaware County
Rt. 17 westbound over East Branch Delaware River
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
Nassau County
Wantagh Bascule Bridge
PK-908T north & southbound between Merrick Rd to Ocean Pkwy
PK-908E between Rt 27 and Babylon Turnpike
New York
PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street
Onondaga County
I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge
Otsego County
I-88 westbound between Exit 16 and 17
I-88 bridge at Exit 19
Queens County
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway
Schoharie County
I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21
Suffolk County
I-495 eastbound Exit 49-53
I-495 at NY 110 crossing
NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66
NY-27 at County Route 97 crossing
Robert Moses Causeway between Rte 27A and Ocean Parkway
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole