Unpopular Change in 2025 at New York Concert Venue

Changes are a brewing for to the 2025 summer concert season at New York amphitheaters and it's not good news for those who like to sit on the lawn.

Going to concerts is already expensive enough with ticking prices, parking and the cost of adult beverages.

Now we have to pay more?

SPAC Eliminates Lawn Chairs

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center is making changes for the new year, eliminating personal lawn chairs.

No outside chairs will be allowed into the venue for all Live Nation shows starting in 2025.

You can still have a lawn chair. But now you'll have to pay for it.

"Lawn chairs are available for rent for most Live Nation shows and must be turned in at the end of the event."

Several concerts have already been announced for the 2025 season at SPAC:

Thomas Rhett - June 12

Rod Stewart - July 15

Weird Al - July 17

Goo Goo Dolls - July 30

Lawns Chairs at Lakeview

The lawn chair policy at Lakeview in Syracuse remains the same. Chairs will only be prohibited when ticket sales reach a certain level.

"When concerts reach 14,000 tickets sold, outside lawn chairs will not be permitted inside the venue."

The first concert of the season at Lakeview has already been announced.

Thomas Rhett - August 21

