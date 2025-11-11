It was a Veterans Day surprise no one saw coming — and it brought tears, laughter, and one very long hug.

Just one day before Veterans Day, Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES graduate Brendan Parow returned home from Germany, where he’s been stationed with the U.S. Air Force for the past year. But before settling in, the 2024 graduate had one important stop to make — surprising his younger sister McKenzie in her classroom at Herkimer BOCES.

Soldier Surprise

When McKenzie walked into the Child Family Services classroom on Monday, Nov. 10, she immediately spotted her mom and other family members — and figured she was in trouble.

Then, out stepped Brendan in his Air Force uniform, and the moment she realized what was happening, she ran straight into his arms.

“I tried to go visit him in Germany over the summer, but it was too late to join the trip,” McKenzie said. “I’d been missing him so much. But when I saw him, all that just went away — I got to hug him, and everything was OK.”

Home for the Holidays

Brendan, who graduated from the BOCES Conservation program in 2024, had told his sister he wouldn’t be able to come home until 2026 — a sneaky lie to pull off the surprise. After the big moment, McKenzie laughed that she didn’t know whether to cry or slap him for it.

Brendan said the emotional reunion made the long flight and drive home worth it. “It’s great when you finally get home and see everybody — especially when it’s a big surprise for one of them.”

Their mom, Tara McCormick, said it was the moment her daughter needed. “She’s been missing him a lot,” Tara said. “They’re very close. It was just heartwarming — a lot of emotion.”

Now, with Brendan home for the next month, the Parow family plans to make up for lost time — and maybe finally retire those “borrowed” hoodies McKenzie’s been wearing while he was away.