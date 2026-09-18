Check Your Freezer: So Delicious Ice Cream Recalled

If you have a pint of So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert sitting in your freezer, you may want to take a look at the date on the container.

Danone USA has issued a voluntary recall for the frozen dessert because some containers could contain foreign material, including small stones and other hard objects.

The recall affects pints that were distributed to retail stores across the United States. The issue was identified through consumer complaints.

FDA FDA

Here's What You Need To Check

This recall is specifically for So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints.

READ MORE: Applesauce Recall - What You Need to Know

The affected product has:

SKU: 136603

136603 UPC: 744473476138

744473476138 Best-by date: On or before April 3, 2028

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The company says no other So Delicious Dairy Free flavors, codes or products are included in the recall.

FDA FDA

Don't Eat It If You Have The Recalled Product

If you find a pint that matches the recalled product and date, the FDA and Danone say not to eat it.

Instead, consumers can contact the So Delicious Dairy Free Consumer Care team for a replacement coupon or refund. The phone number is 1-833-367-8975, and the consumer care line is available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time.

You can also contact the company through its online customer service form.