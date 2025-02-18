Snowiest Central New York Town This Month Nears 80 Inches
Had enough snow yet?
There's one town in Central New York that's seen more of it in the last month that anywhere else - 78 INCHES in 18 days.
The month of February has been one snowy month. National Weather Service records show snow has fallen in one town 12 of the past 13 days.
Palermo, New York in Oswego County has nearly 80 inches of snow, making it the snowiest spot in Central New York so far this month. And Old Man Winter isn't done yet. 2 to 3 more feet could fall today and tomorrow.
Average Snow
Syracuse in Oswego County is normally the snowiest large city in the country, according to Syracuse.com. Nearly 90 inches of snow has fallen already this winter which is a a little below the average of 93 inches.
READ MORE: Mailbox Damaged by a Snowplow in New York? Who Pays to Replace It
It's a lot more than last year when there was only 31 inches on the ground.
Most Snow in New York
Oswego County is long way from the Tug Hill region where they are measuring snow in hundreds of inches rather than tens.
READ MORE: One Upstate New York Town Has 200 Inches of Snow For First Time in Five Years
200 inches fell by the end of January in Redfield New York. The latest storm dumped another 15 inches in 24 hours.
Snowiest of them All
A tiny village in Upstate New York is the snowiest of them all.
Copenhagen in Lewis County has the record for the most snow, not just in New York but in the entire country at more than 300 inches.
READ MORE: Snow King of the Nation! The New York Town That Tops Them All
A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 6 AM Wednesday (2/19). Anywhere from 8 to 15 inches of additional snow is expected in Central New York.
Staggering Snow Totals From First Winter Massive Storm of 2025
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams