Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer, is almost here—a time when most of us are dusting off the grill, pulling the beach chairs out of the garage, and getting ready to soak up some long-overdue sunshine.

But if you're in Upstate New York, you might want to hold off on those summer vibes. Because guess what? Mother Nature has decided to throw a frosty curveball.

Yes, you read that right—snow and ice in May.

Parts of the state, including the Adirondacks, woke up to a fresh coating of the white stuff this week. And we’re not just talking about a few flurries fluttering through the air.

Whiteface Mountain got a nice little dusting that would’ve felt more at home in January than just days before Memorial Day.

READ MORE: There's a Hand Carved Tunnel In Whiteface Mountain

Hot Dogs & Hot Chocolate

Sure, we've seen snow hang around into early May before—sometimes even around Mother’s Day—but this is pushing it. Snow this close to June? That’s just plain rude, Old Man Winter.

This isn't the latest snowfall for the area. Widespread snow fell over northern New York on June 11, 1842.

If you had dreams of early summer hikes or basking in the sun this weekend, you might want to bring a jacket—and maybe a snowbrush for the car, just in case. And if you're headed toward higher elevations, especially in the Adirondacks, expect slippery trails, lingering snow patches, and chilly temps.

READ MORE: Some Adirondack Hiking Trails Are Off-Limits - Know Before You Go

So while the calendar says summer’s knocking at the door, Upstate New York clearly didn’t get the memo. For now, it’s hot dogs on the grill and hot chocolate in hand. Welcome to spring...ish.

Get our free mobile app