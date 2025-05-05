Smith Packing based right here in Utica has issued a recall on nearly 19,000 pounds of meat products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the issue boils down to elevated levels of sodium nitrite, which is a common curing agent used in processed meats. While this ingredient helps preserve the food and give it that familiar flavor, too much of it can cause problems. In this case, the excess has reportedly affected the taste and color of the products, and although there haven’t been any reports of illness, the USDA isn’t taking any chances.

Palmer Foods, the company that owns Smith Packing, says they caught the issue quickly and have already hit the brakes on local production:

In coordination with the USDA, Smith agreed to a recall covering about 18,000 pounds of meat products labeled as Honest John’s, As-Salam and Beefland that may have been affected. Approximately 90% of that product never left the warehouse, and approximately 34 customers were identified who received potentially inedible meats. Palmer is working with those customers to recover and destroy any potentially affected product."

The good news- Around 90% of the affected meat products never even made it out of the warehouse, which should limit how many people were actually impacted. Palmer Foods, the current owner of Smith Packing, has confirmed all of those customers were contacted, and Smith received no information that any consumers were sickened.

The recalled items were produced between February 19th and April 24th and were shipped to both institutional and retail locations across New York State. If you’re wondering whether something in your fridge or freezer might be part of the recall, look for the establishment numbers “EST. 4578” or “P-4578” printed inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging. But again, it appears the packages that left the warehouse have been tracked.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the brands and products involved: As-Salaam Beef Breakfast Sausage and Smoked Sausage, Honest John Bratwurst and Polish Sausage, and several items under the Smith Packing label, including Beef Knockwurst, Export Salami, and NYS Beef Bologna. Even some products under the Beefland USA name made the list.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

And again—no illnesses have been reported, which is a relief. But better safe than sorry, right? For the full list of recalled items and use-by dates, you can get them online here.

