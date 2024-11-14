THIS is Why You MOVE OVER on New York Roads

Why can't people simply slow down and move over when they see an emergency vehicle or a construction zone? It's not only the safe thing to do, it's the law in New York State.

Someone who didn't follow that law ran into a barrier showing a lane closure that is also designed to protect lives.

Work Zone Crashes

New York State's Department of Transportation estimates that work zones have more than 700 fatalities, 24,000 injury crashes and 52,000 property damage-only crashes every year.

There were more than 400 work zone crashes in 2023 alone. Three people were killed and 144 more were injured.

Thruway Death

The New York State Thruway Authority lost one of their own on Monday, November 4. Steve Ebling, was struck and killed while working on the road.

In the same week, another highway worker is lucky to be alive after almost being hit in a scary crash on I-81.

"Our highway workers put their lives on the line every day to keep NY roads safe, and this recent work zone crash on I-81 near Whitney Point is a frightening reminder of the dangers they face. "

Warren County Work Zone Crash

The latest crash occurred in a work zone in Warren County.

Despite how bad the crash looked, the driver miraculously walked away with only minor injuries, and DOT crews remained unharmed. Thank God!

It could have been much worse and is a reminder that one second of distraction can have disastrous or even fatal consequences.

"We ask drivers to #SlowDown, #MoveOver, and #StayAlert in work zones. Let’s work together to protect each other on the road—lives depend on it."

Move Over Law

The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties.

Drivers must use care when approaching an emergency vehicle that displays red or any combination of red, white, or blue emergency lighting or a hazard vehicle displaying flashing amber lighting, or a vehicle displaying blue or green lighting, tow trucks and highway construction and maintenance vehicles

Drivers must reduce speed on all roads and highways

Drivers must move from the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency or hazard vehicle unless traffic or other hazards exist to prevent doing so safely.

With the holidays fast approaching and more drivers hitting the road, it's more important than ever to slow down, move over and stay alert!

