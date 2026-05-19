Military Appreciation Weekend at Enchanted Parks

This Memorial Day weekend, Enchanted Parks is doing something simple but meaningful — saying thank you.

From May 23 through May 25, 2026, all active duty military members, veterans, National Guard, and reservists can enjoy free admission to participating parks with a valid military ID, including Six Flags in Upstate New York.

Just show up at the front gate, show your ID, and you’re in.

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Bring the Family Along

Enchanted Parks also makes it easier to bring everyone with you. Military guests can purchase up to six additional single-day tickets at 40% off the gate price.

So if you’ve been trying to line up a family outing or a long-overdue weekend trip, this is the kind of deal that actually makes it doable.

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It’s all about sharing the experience — roller coasters, water rides, food stands, and all the usual summer chaos that makes a park day feel like a tradition.

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Where It Works

This offer is available across participating Enchanted Parks locations nationwide, including amusement parks and water parks that open up just in time for the summer season.

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Six Flags Great Escape (Queensbury, NY)

Diggerland USA (West Berlin, NJ)

Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, MO)

Valleyfair (Minneapolis, MN)

Six Flags St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, TX)

Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon, MI)

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Water Parks Opening

Memorial Day weekend also marks the start of peak season at several waterparks, so plenty is going on beyond just the rides.

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Waterparks opening on Saturday, May 23, include:

Superior Shores Waterpark at Valleyfair

Hurricane Harbor Waterpark at Six Flags St. Louis

Oceans of Fun at Worlds of Fun

Hurricane Harbor Waterpark at Great Escape

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What You Need to Know

To get the free admission, military guests need to visit the ticket window at the front gate and present valid military identification. The offer is only available in person and runs for the full Memorial Day weekend.

It’s a straightforward thank-you: no complicated sign-ups, no online hoops — just a weekend built around letting military families enjoy the parks together.

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Limited Time Season Pass – All 8 Enchanted Parks

For a limited time, you can grab a $99 Season Pass that gets you into all 8 Enchanted Parks all season long.

One pass, endless visits — hop between parks, go back as often as you want, and make the most of the entire season without paying every time you walk through the gate.

The deal only lasts until May 31.