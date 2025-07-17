Guests at Six Flags Great Escape were in for more thrills than they bargained for.

A reported power outage on Sunday, July 14, brought rides to a sudden stop — including the Adirondack Outlaw, one of the park’s most extreme attractions.

Video shared on social media show riders stranded at the top of the Adirondack Outlaw, a towering thrill ride that launches guests 16 stories into the air. The ride’s massive arm spins in a giant vertical circle while the open-air pods flip guests head-over-heels — but on Sunday, everything came to a halt mid-spin.

The ride froze while fully extended, leaving passengers suspended in the sky, dangling and completely exposed with no protection from the Lake George summer heat.

Evacuation of the Park

Parkgoers say all rides were impacted by the outage, and the situation led to a full evacuation of the park. Water reportedly drained from the popular river ride, and no one was allowed in the pool during the disruption.

It took about an hour before power was restored and the rides slowly began operating again. Videos from the scene quickly spread on social media, showing guests being escorted out and others anxiously waiting near shut-down attractions.

Riders Share Experience

Jay was on the bottom half of the Outlaw when it shut done. "I can only imagine how the people at the top were feeling (I was panicking)."

"It stopped again right before they closed and my friends got stuck on the comet," said Karalina.

Mackenzie was there last week and said the exact thing happened. "Thankfully it was before the park opened and no one was inside yet."

"My son was stuck on the flashback," Ashley said.

We’ve reached out to Six Flags to confirm the details surrounding the reported power outage on Sunday, July 14. We are currently waiting to hear back.