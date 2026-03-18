Something Totally Different Is Coming to the New York State Fair

Another unexpected (and honestly kind of hilarious) addition is heading to the

New York State Fair this year—and it’s unlike anything they’ve booked before.

It’s a Full-On Shrek Rave

Yep… a Shrek-themed rave is taking over Chevy Court.

The traveling “Shrek Rave” experience rolls into Syracuse on Friday, September 4 at 9 PM, bringing with it a wild, over-the-top party inspired by the 2001 animated hit Shrek.

Think less traditional concert and more themed dance party where the swamp meets a nightclub.

An Immersive, Nostalgia-Fueled Party

They’re calling the experience “Shrekno,” and it’s designed to be completely immersive.

We’re talking 360-degree projections, animated characters popping up throughout the night, and a full light show synced to music you definitely already know.

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If you grew up quoting Shrek, this is basically your moment.

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Costumes Encouraged… Within Reason

Fairgoers are encouraged to dress the part and go all in on the fun.

Whether you’re channeling Donkey dancing to “I’m a Believer” or embracing your inner

Lord Farquaad, when “All Star” comes on, the whole vibe leans into nostalgia and chaos.

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Just remember—no masks or face coverings are allowed under fair rules.

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Included With Your Fair Ticket

The fair runs August 26 through Labor Day, September 7, with this show landing as one of two special 9 PM performances at Chevy Court.

Like all shows at the fair, it’s included with admission—so no extra ticket needed.

If you’ve ever wanted to dance in a swamp… this is your chance.

Check out all the free shows announced for the NYS Fair....so far.