New NYS Fair Event Is a Shrek Fan’s Dream Party
Something Totally Different Is Coming to the New York State Fair
Another unexpected (and honestly kind of hilarious) addition is heading to the
New York State Fair this year—and it’s unlike anything they’ve booked before.
It’s a Full-On Shrek Rave
Yep… a Shrek-themed rave is taking over Chevy Court.
The traveling “Shrek Rave” experience rolls into Syracuse on Friday, September 4 at 9 PM, bringing with it a wild, over-the-top party inspired by the 2001 animated hit Shrek.
Think less traditional concert and more themed dance party where the swamp meets a nightclub.
An Immersive, Nostalgia-Fueled Party
They’re calling the experience “Shrekno,” and it’s designed to be completely immersive.
We’re talking 360-degree projections, animated characters popping up throughout the night, and a full light show synced to music you definitely already know.
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If you grew up quoting Shrek, this is basically your moment.
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Costumes Encouraged… Within Reason
Fairgoers are encouraged to dress the part and go all in on the fun.
Whether you’re channeling Donkey dancing to “I’m a Believer” or embracing your inner
Lord Farquaad, when “All Star” comes on, the whole vibe leans into nostalgia and chaos.
Just remember—no masks or face coverings are allowed under fair rules.
Included With Your Fair Ticket
The fair runs August 26 through Labor Day, September 7, with this show landing as one of two special 9 PM performances at Chevy Court.
Like all shows at the fair, it’s included with admission—so no extra ticket needed.
If you’ve ever wanted to dance in a swamp… this is your chance.
Check out all the free shows announced for the NYS Fair....so far.
Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams