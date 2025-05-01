If you’ve been using a Ninja Foodi pressure cooker lately, you might want to double check your model.

Here in Upstate New York, pressure cookers have become a staple in many kitchens, including this authors. My family have experimented with making pot roasts and homemade chicken noodle soup, and pulled pork sandwiches. As their popularity has grown, especially with multi-function models like the Ninja Foodi, pressure cookers have evolved from the one gadget that maybe one rich friend had, into everyday essentials found in homes from Utica to Syracuse and beyond.

SharkNinja just recalled around 1.8 million of their OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers after reports of serious burn injuries. The issue? The lid can open while it's still pressurized. This means it would send hot food or liquid flying, which has already caused over 100 reported injuries.

Which SharkNinja Cookers Have Been Recalled?

cpsc.gov

This recall includes a bunch of model numbers like OP300, OP301, OP302, and others. You’ll find the model number on a label on the side of your cooker. These cookers were sold between January 2019 and March 2025 at retailers like Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Ninja’s own website. They were usually for around $200 in price.

Has Anyone Been Hurt By Their SharkNinja?

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

So far, more than 50 people have reported second- or third-degree burns to the face and body—and 26 lawsuits have already been filed. So yes, this is the real deal. Take a minute to check your cooker if you’ve got one at home

What If My SharkNinja Has Been Recalled?

cpsc.gov

If you’ve got one, here’s what to do:

1) Stop using the pressure cooking function immediately.

2) You can still safely use the air frying and other features.

3) Contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. You can call 888-370-1733 or visit ninjakitchen.com and click on “Recalls” under “Support.”

