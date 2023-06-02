Restrictions May Be Put on Fishing Gear in New York State

Changes to recreational fishing regulations could soon be coming in New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is proposing gear restrictions when fishing from shore, as well as creating new handling and release methods to help protected sharks.

"The targeting and mishandling of protected sharks by recreational shore anglers along New York's ocean beaches have been increasing," Commissioner Seggos said. "The proposed rules will further enhance protections for vulnerable shark species and benefit the health of New York's coastal ocean."

Proposed Gear Restrictions

Baited J-hooks exceeding a width of 7/8 inches and baited circle hooks exceeding 1 1/8 inches in width when measured at the widest inside dimension

The use of metal fishing leaders attached to baited hooks that exceed 12 inches in length

Chumming within 600 feet of the shoreline except with mollusks and crustaceans

Deploying baited hooks by means other than casting with rod and reel

Use of artificial lures when taking sharks

Handle & Release

The proposed changes would require anglers to immediately release all prohibited shark species. A device capable of removing fishing gear immediately without unnecessary harm would also be required.

Prohibited shark species in New York include:

Sandbar ("brown")

Dusky

Sand tiger sharks

Dusky and sand tiger sharks are both listed as "High Priority Species of Greatest Conservation Need." Sandbar and dusky sharks are "endangered" while sand tiger sharks as "critically endangered."

A virtual public hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 1, at 6 PM.

Written comments on the proposed changes can be submitted by August 7 either by email at fw.marine@dec.ny.gov with the subject line: "Proposed Part 40 - Sharks" or by mail:

NYSDEC - Division of Marine Resources

ATTN: Christopher Scott

123 Kings Park Blvd.

Kings Park, NY

11754

