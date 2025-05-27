When you think about summer vacations, your mind probably goes straight to the usual sunny spots—Florida’s beaches, Georgia’s coastal charm, or California’s endless coastline. But what if I told you one of the best places to visit this year isn’t anywhere near the ocean?

Tucked away in Upstate New York is a little gem that’s bursting with personality, charm, and summertime magic. It's been named among the Top 10 Best Summer Travel Destinations in the country.

Saratoga Springs, New York

This small but lively city offers something for just about everyone.

If you love history and tradition, you’ll want to check out the Saratoga Race Course. It's one of the oldest horse racing tracks in the country, opening in 1863, and it’s packed with excitement during racing season.

Music Lovers

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) brings in big-name concerts, ballet, and symphonies all summer long, making it a cultural hotspot in the Northeast for music lovers.

You can lay out a blanket on the lawn and soak in the sounds under the stars.

For those who can’t sit still on vacation, Saratoga Lake is perfect for boating, fishing or kayaking. The nearby Sacandaga River offers whitewater rafting that’ll get your adrenaline pumping.

Summer in Saratoga

So, before you book that flight to the usual spots, consider something different.

Whether you choose to spend your summer in Saratoga Springs or another top contender like Mackinac Island in Michigan (which just snagged the No. 1 spot), now’s the time to start planning your ultimate summer escape.

