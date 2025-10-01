Saranac Brewery is turning heads in the craft beer world, and now it’s official.

Weekend Warrior Earns Wall Street Journal Recognition

The Wall Street Journal has featured their 3% ABV pilsner, Weekend Warrior, in an article about the growing popularity of “mid-strength” beers. The piece, titled “Too Old or Busy to Risk a Hangover? These ‘Mid-Strength’ Beers Are for You,” highlights Weekend Warrior as a leading example of this trend, praising it for delivering bold flavor without the heavy alcohol content. Writer Joshua M. Bernstein called it “a cracker-crisp pilsner… refreshing and flavorful, without the heaviness of high-ABV craft beers.”

This national recognition is a big moment for Saranac, part of F.X. Matt Brewing’s long-standing tradition of innovation. Fred Matt, president of the brewery, said:

“We’ve always believed in brewing beers for every occasion. Weekend Warrior was created for those who love craft beer but want balance. It’s flavor without the fog.”

The Rise of Mid-Strength Craft Beers

The Wall Street Journal spotlight is just the latest sign that mid-strength beers are gaining serious traction here in the U.S., following trends already popular in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

Perfect for Every Occasion

Weekend Warrior is brewed with Central New Yorkers in mind. At just 3% ABV, it’s perfect for tailgates, backyard barbecues, post-race celebrations, or simply winding down after a busy day. The beer offers crisp citrus notes and a smooth, easy-drinking finish that makes it ideal for enjoying the moment without worrying about tomorrow. It’s crafted to fit lifestyles that don’t want to compromise on flavor while staying refreshed and light.

F.X. Matt Brewing has been part of New York’s craft beer scene for more than 137 years, and Weekend Warrior marks yet another milestone in the brewery’s storied history. The pilsner is widely available across the Northeast at favorite bars, specialty retailers, and the brewery’s own 1888 Biergarten & Tavern. Fans can also expect it soon at popular grocery chains like Hannaford and Wegmans.

