Construction Begins on Saranac Lake’s Legendary Ice Palace

Construction of the famous Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace is officially underway, and once again, winter didn’t stand a chance.

Despite heavy snow and record-breaking cold temperatures, volunteers hit Lake Flower to begin cutting ice for the centerpiece of the 2026 Winter Carnival.

Members of the International Palace Workers (IPW Local-101)—a mix of business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends—have been out on the ice cutting hundreds of massive blocks, each 16 inches thick, to bring this year’s palace to life.

According to organizers, a total of 3,500 ice blocks will be used to build the structure, which follows the 2026 Winter Carnival theme, Cartoonival.

Credit - Michele Manchester

Hard Work, Cold Temps, and a Few Splashes

Building the Ice Palace is never easy, but this year’s weather has added an extra challenge.

While the long-standing streak of “no swimmers” during construction has officially been broken—twice—I’m told both volunteers quickly changed clothes and went right back to work. Talk about dedication!

The only pause in construction came on Sunday, January 25, when a larger winter storm rolled through the region.

Once conditions improved, the IPW was right back on the ice, carrying buckets of water and snow to pack between the blocks, slowly shaping the palace wall by wall.

Ice, Snow, and a Splash: Inside the Saranac Lake Palace Build Record-breaking cold and heavy snow didn’t stop the International Palace Workers from building the 2026 Ice Palace. Two volunteers even fell in for the first time!

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

A Tradition More Than a Century Old

The Ice Palace has been the heart of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival since the late 1800s, with volunteers continuing the tradition year after year.

Each palace is unique, reflecting the creativity of the workers and the spirit of the chosen theme.

This year’s Cartoonival design is already sparking curiosity about what playful elements will emerge once construction is complete.

Credit - Michele Manchester

Winter Carnival Dates to Know

The 2026 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival runs February 6–15, with a full calendar of events planned, including the highly anticipated Ice Palace lighting and fireworks.

Once finished, the palace will again serve as a gathering place for events, photos, and winter memories.

Get all the details, including a full calendar of events at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com.