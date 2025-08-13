If you’ve been looking for another reason to toast with Uncle Charlie, here it is.

F.X. Matt Brewing Company just brought home more big hardware. The Utica-based brewery made waves at the 2025 United States Beer Tasting Championship, scoring Best of the Mid-Atlantic honors in three highly competitive categories.

Award-Winning Brews: Blueberry Blonde, Pale Ale, Trailblazer IPA

Their winning lineup? The fruity-yet-crisp Blueberry Blonde in the Blonde Ale category, the perfectly balanced Pale Ale in the Pale Ale category, and the hop-forward yet alcohol-free Trailblazer IPA in the Non-Alcoholic category.

“These wins are a testament to the creativity, consistency, and dedication of our brewing team,” said Fred Matt, President of F.X. Matt Brewing Company. “We take great pride in crafting beers that deliver both exceptional flavor and memorable drinking experiences, and it’s truly rewarding to be recognized across such distinct categories.”

Photo via F.X. Matt Brewing Company Photo via F.X. Matt Brewing Company loading...

More Wins at the U.S. Open Beer Championship

And while the United States Beer Tasting Championship honors are fresh news, this isn’t the brewery’s only reason to celebrate in 2025. Just last month, F.X. Matt Brewing made a strong showing at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, snagging two Gold Medals and one Silver Medal. Gold went to their handcrafted Saranac Root Beer and (you guessed it) Blueberry Blonde, while their legendary Utica Club Pilsener Lager.

READ MORE: Central New York Inventor Of The Beer Ball

If you’re counting, that’s six major awards in just a few short weeks, across both beer and craft soda. Not too bad for a brewery that’s been doing its thing for over 137 years. F.X. Matt Brewing has been a Central New York staple since 1888, serving up everything from seasonal favorites to year-round icons like Utica Club. And as these latest wins show, they’re not just keeping up with the craft beer industry, they’re helping lead it.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips