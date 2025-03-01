Video Captures Harrowing Moment Gunshots Ring Out at Sangertown Square Mall

A shooting took place inside Sangertown Square Mall in Central New York and the terrifying moment the shots rung out were caught on camera.

It happened just before 1 PM on Saturday, March 1 when families were celebrating birthday parties, enjoying lunch in Center Court, and spending a leisurely day shopping inside the New Hartford mall.

Camera captured the exact moment the shots went off.

They can be heard going off in the background. Then chaos unfolds—people, terrified for their lives, scatter in every direction.

Some sprint toward the exits, while others desperately search for a place to hide, some with their children in tow.

Amid the panic, several individuals can be seen helping others, thinking of not just themselves in that terrifying moment, but how to get others to safety too.

Witnesses Asked to Come Forward

Local law enforcement and emergency services responded quickly and evacuated as many people as possible.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward and help authorities.

"We are a strong and resilient community, and together, we will work through this difficult time," Town Supervisor Paul Miscione said in a statement.

Sources say one person injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital. Police are still looking for another person in and around the area as of 4 PM Saturday.

Updates will be provided in the coming days as law enforcement and local leaders receive more information.