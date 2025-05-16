Residents in Central New York were recently left baffled and laughing at a roadside mystery straight out of a movie: a battered old RV was left on the side of a road.

Where Was The Abandoned RV Found?

The RV was found on County House Road in the Town of Sennett, and no one knew who it belonged to. Naturally, the internet did what it does best; offered up plenty of jokes, puns, movie quotes, and memes.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the RV earlier this week, asking the public if anyone recognized it. What they got instead were dozens of bogus tips, hilarious theories, and pop culture guesses that included everyone from Cousin Eddie to Walter White.

Was It Cousin Eddie?

Deputies confirmed they finally tracked down the real owner. SPOILER ALERT- The owner is not a fictional movie character. The RV wasn’t headed to a Christmas Vacation, wasn't a meth lab, or the next Willie Nelson concert. The owner’s name hasn’t been released just yet, but authorities say they’ll be held responsible for towing costs and whatever violations come with ditching your home-on-wheels on the side of a public road.

Despite the social media circus, the sheriff’s office took the whole situation and made it even funnier with a follow-up post, they wrote:

“The motorhome did not belong to Cousin Eddie and the seizure will not impact his ability to make it to his final destination for Christmas. Also... we do not know or care if the you-know-what is full.”

Well played, well played. They also confirmed that Elvis has not left this RV, and Cheech and Chong are not missing a tour bus.

