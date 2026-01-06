If running across the street feels like enough cardio for the day, Noah Coughlan is here to raise the bar — by about 5,500 miles.

Central New York is already getting a front-row seat to his historic journey.

Noah entered New York back in December and passed through Little Falls and Herkimer on Monday, January 5, soaking in the local support one step at a time, despite all the snow he's been running in the last few weeks.

Running Through Utica

Today, he’ll continue his trek along Route 5S, heading toward Mohawk, Ilion, and Frankfort. From there it's on to Utica, covering 16 to 17 miles in the late afternoon.

In October 2025, Noah set out on his fifth Run Across America, launching what will be his final and most ambitious journey yet. This solo run will take him across 20 states over 260 days, with the finish line set for July 4, 2026 — perfectly timed to celebrate the United States’ 250th Semiquincentennial anniversary.

Get our free mobile app

When he crosses that final mile, Noah will become just the third person in history to run through all 50 states on foot.

Honoring Veterans Along the Way

This isn’t just about mileage or endurance.

Along the way, Noah is doing something much bigger than logging miles. He’s stopping in big cities and small towns, meeting everyday Americans, honoring veterans, and sharing stories that reflect the grit, kindness, and resilience that define the country.

READ MORE: How One Simple Ride Turned Into A Viral Moment In CNY

His goal is unity — reminding people that no matter where they live, there’s far more that connects them than divides them.

Carrying Stories One Mile at a Time

It’s the kind of journey that makes you slow down and think about history, perseverance, and what it really means to keep moving forward.

Noah Coughlan isn’t just running across America. He’s carrying its stories with him, one mile at a time, regardless of what Mother Nature throws at him along the way.

Follow his journey on Facebook or runforusa.com.