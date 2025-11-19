If you’re looking for a sweet, cozy way to ease into the holiday season, The Root Farm in Sauquoit has something that might just become your new favorite tradition.

Their Cows & Cocoa series is back, and the first session is happening Friday, November 21st from 5:00 to 6:30PM at their King Road location. It’s one of those events that feels equal parts adorable and relaxing, and yes, there are actual cows involved.

For $35 per person (kids and adults alike), you get an hour and a half of hands-on holiday fun. Children under two are welcome for free, which is always a nice bonus for families with littles. Just be warned: spots are capped at 40 people, so if this is already sounding like your kind of evening, signing up early is the way to go.

What to Expect at Cows & Cocoa

So what do you actually get with your ticket? Quite a bit. Every attendee gets to decorate two ornaments: one classic holiday bulb and one shaped like a cow face, which might be the cutest craft idea in Central New York this season. There’s also a full hot cocoa and coffee bar, perfect for keeping warm while you get creative, plus a spread of snacks to keep the energy up.

Meet Daisy and Darla: The Stars of the Night

But the stars of the show are Daisy and Darla, the farm’s resident cow duo, who will be available for a meet-and-greet and mini holiday photo shoot. If you’ve ever wanted a Christmas card featuring your kids, or yourself, smiling next to an extremely photogenic cow, this is your moment.

How The Root Farm Became a Community Favorite

The Root Farm has a long history rooted in compassion, accessibility, and connection. It began in 1997 when Dr. Alice Root turned her passion for horses into a therapeutic riding center for people of all abilities. Over the years, that small equine program expanded into the dynamic, 100-acre educational and agricultural hub it is today — offering everything from equine-assisted therapy to farm experiences, adaptive recreation, and community programs.

A Mission Rooted in Inclusion and Connection

So whether you’re coming for the cocoa, the crafts, or the cows, you’re also supporting a place built on care, inclusion, and the belief that everyone deserves a chance to learn, grow, and connect.

