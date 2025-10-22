As the holiday season approaches, the Rome Rescue Mission is once again stepping up to make sure no one in the community goes without a warm Thanksgiving meal.

The Mission is asking the public to donate food or monetary support to help prepare and distribute over 2,000 meals this Thanksgiving. Donations can be dropped off at 413 East Dominick Street in Rome, Monday through Friday from 9AM to 6PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 9AM to 2PM.

What the Mission Needs Most Right Now

The Mission is hoping to collect 1,000 turkeys, plus all the classic holiday sides. They’re specifically asking for stuffing, gravy, white and sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, vegetables, coffee, creamer, milk, mayonnaise, and plenty of pies or desserts.

“Our services are critical to the families we serve,” said Lisa Patierno, Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission. “We provide a warm, traditional meal to our neighbors in need every year. Our goal is for no one to go hungry on Thanksgiving. Thank you for believing in our mission and standing with us this holiday season.”

How to Donate Food or Money

If you can't drop off food but still want to help, financial donations are just as important. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 337, Rome, NY 13440, and online donations can be made at RomeMission.org.

Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Schedule

For those in need of a meal, the Mission is making it as accessible as possible. Thanksgiving meal deliveries will take place Wednesday, November 26th, at multiple locations throughout Rome. Anyone in need can stop by:

Colonial I: 11:00–11:20 a.m.

Colonial II: 11:30–11:45 a.m.

Madison Plaza: 11:50–12:10 p.m.

Valentine: 12:40–12:55 p.m.

Rome Mall Apartments: 1:15–1:30 p.m.

Georgian Arms Apartments: 1:45–2:00 p.m.

And on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27th, a sit-down dinner will be served from 12 to 1PM at the Mission. Takeout meals will also be available until 3PM.

Why Community Support Matters More Than Ever

Year after year, the Rome Rescue Mission proves that Central New York comes together when it matters most. All it takes is one donated turkey, or one act of kindness, to help someone feel seen, cared for, and fed this holiday season.