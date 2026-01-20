For a lot of shoppers in Rome, a grocery run is about to look very different.

Signs Confirm Grand Union’s March Closure in Rome

Customers walking into the Grand Union on Rome’s East Main Street are now being greeted by two large signs at the entrance, and the message is hard to miss. The store is closing. According to WKTV, the Rome Grand Union is set to permanently shut its doors in March.

Rome Isn’t Alone as Other Grand Union Stores Close

The signs posted at the store note that starting January 25th, operating hours have already been reduced to 8AM to 6PM. Rome isn’t alone in this. Multiple outlets have confirmed that the Grand Union location in Norwich will also close, and that news is sending shockwaves through that community as well. According to WBNG, Norwich Mayor Robert Jeffrey said the city had very little warning before learning the store would close on March 1st.

“We had no prior communication until this past Monday, when we identified that it was going out on March. 1,” Jeffrey said. “It leaves us with really a short window of trying to identify an alternative. We’re talking 48 days between Monday and their closure.”

Meanwhile, other Grand Union closures are also being reported across the state. WWNY says the Grand Union supermarket in the Seaway Plaza near Watertown will close on March 7th, with employees notified just days ago. That store has only been operating since 2022, after parent company C&S Wholesale Grocers acquired former Tops locations in the area.

Back in Rome, the closure raises big questions about what comes next for local shoppers, employees, and the plaza itself. For now, those “closing” signs say it all.