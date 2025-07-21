Get ready for a blast from the past.

The historic Capitol Theatre in Rome, located at 220 West Dominick Street, is bringing back its popular Drive-In Night on Friday, July 25th at 7PM, and you’re invited to step into a retro sci-fi dream.

A Night of Retro Sci-Fi Nostalgia

Instead of parking under the stars, you'll be sitting inside the beautifully restored theatre, but the vibe will still have that vintage drive-in charm. This year’s lineup features two 1950s sci-fi classics that defined a generation of moviegoers: “The War of the Worlds” (1953) and “The Creeping Unknown” (1956).

The Lineup: Classic Films from the 1950s

First up is "The War of the Worlds," the first full-length adaptation of the iconic H.G. Wells novel about Martians invading Earth. With Oscar-winning special effects by George Pal and direction by Byron Haskin, this masterpiece stars Gene Barry, Ann Robinson, and Les Tremayne. It’s been freshly restored in stunning 4K digital quality, so even if you’ve seen it before, you haven’t seen it like this.

After a short 15-minute intermission to grab snacks or stretch your legs, the evening continues with “The Creeping Unknown”, a British thriller from Hammer Studios. Also known as The Quatermass Xperiment, the black-and-white film centers on a returning space mission gone horribly wrong. One astronaut makes it back—only to start transforming into something terrifying. This 82-minute gem will be screened on 35mm film, preserving its gritty, eerie charm.

Event Details & Ticket Information

Tickets are just $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under, and free for Capitol Theatre Friends. You can buy them at the door, online at romecapitol.com, or through the box office. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served outside the theater, and the Capitol’s classic concessions stand will be open for popcorn, candy, and more.

Whether you're a sci-fi superfan or just in the mood for a nostalgic night out, Drive-In Night at the Capitol Theatre promises an unforgettable double feature that celebrates the golden age of science fiction.

