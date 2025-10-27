Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How soon will you light up New York City?

Every season, one tree turns Rockefeller Center into pure magic. Towering over the Plaza and decked out with 50,000 LED lights, it’s more than just a tree — it’s a symbol of the holidays.

This year’s tree has a special story.

It’s a 75-foot Norway spruce from East Greenbush, New York, and it’s been part of the Russ family’s property for over 60 years.

The tree has witnessed countless family celebrations over the decades, and now it’s preparing for its most significant role yet: becoming the world’s most famous Christmas tree.

“I’m excited to make more cherished memories with my family and childhood friends as it becomes the world’s Christmas tree,” says Judy Russ, who still lives in the family home with her 7-year-old son, Liam.

The 75-year-old Norway Spruce weighs 11 tons, stands 75 feet tall, and is 45 feet in diameter.

Journey to NYC

The tree will be cut down on November 6, 2025, and will make its 130-mile journey from near Albany, New York, to Rockefeller Center.

Once it arrives on November 8, crews will carefully raise it on Center Plaza, kicking off one of New York City’s most beloved holiday traditions.

Topping this year’s tree is the dazzling Swarovski star that weighs 900 pounds and stretches over nine feet in diameter, with 70 spikes covered in more than 3 million crystals.

Official Tree Lighting

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is one of New York City’s most beloved holiday traditions, and it’s been lighting up hearts since 1933, when construction workers first set up a small tree during the building of The Center.

Over the decades, it’s grown into an internationally celebrated event, marking the official start of the holiday season in NYC.

This year, the tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 3, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM, followed by weeks of visitors gathering under the Swarovski star and along the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center.

Closer Than Ever Before

And there’s something new for 2025: Top of the Rock ticket holders can get up close to the world-famous tree from December 4 through January 10, with an exclusive tree viewing experience that makes the magic even more memorable.

Magic of the Season

When the tree is finally lit, Midtown will sparkle like never before, with nearly five miles of lights glowing across the plaza—a truly breathtaking sight that captures the magic of the season for both New Yorkers and visitors alike.