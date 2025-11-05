It’s music, it’s magic, and it’s all for a cause that hits home for so many families.

What Is Rock The Pink?

The American Cancer Society’s Rock The Pink campaign is officially back, and this year’s charity auction is turning up the volume on giving. Running through November 6th, fans can bid on everything from signed guitars to one-of-a-kind music gear, all to help fund breast cancer research and support.

Exclusive Items Up for Bid

If you’re a collector or just a music lover with heart, this is the kind of auction that makes your jaw drop. Imagine owning a D’Angelico guitar signed by a lineup of legends who rocked The Capitol Theatre this fall, names like Oteil Burbridge, Steve Kimock, Yes, Violent Femmes, moe., and Modest Mouse. Or how about a custom pink King of Tone pedal from AnalogMan? There’s literally only one in the world. And for classic rock fans, there’s a Fender Stratocaster signed by Chicago and even an Eric Clapton Squier Strat up for grabs.

Beyond the music memorabilia, there’s something for everyone: sports packages, jewelry, art, photography, posters, even a signed bowling ball. Yes, a bowling ball. And every penny raised goes straight to the American Cancer Society to support their mission to save lives and fund groundbreaking breast cancer research.

Who’s Supporting the Cause?

One in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. That’s why artists, venues, and fans are rallying once again. Big names like Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Revivalists, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Karina Rykman, and Andy Frasco & the U.N. are all pitching in—alongside iconic venues like The Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl, and The Eastern in Atlanta.

How Your Bid Makes a Difference

Rock The Pink isn’t just about bidding—it’s about believing that music really can make a difference. Whether you’re a guitar geek, a concert junkie, or just someone who loves to help, this is your chance to own a piece of music history while fighting breast cancer one note at a time.

