Upstate New York Airport Launching Direct Flights To Las Vegas After 16 Years

Viva Las Vegas! One Upstate New York airport will be offering non stop flights to Sin City this fall. Another will be flying to south three times a week.

For the first time in 16 years flights will be heading out of the Rochester airport to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines.

“The Entertainment Capital of the World, America’s Playground, Sin City – however you refer to it, we are thrilled for this new nonstop service to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Credit - Grant Cai/Unsplash Credit - Grant Cai/Unsplash loading...

Southwest Out of Syracuse

Southwest just announced the airline was pulling out Syracuse on August 4, 2024. The news was part of a widespread reduction of service across its network.

“While we are disappointed to hear this news, we recognize the challenges the airline is facing due to Boeing aircraft delivery delays and lack of available capacity,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri.

Southwest pulls out of Syracuse airport Credit- Samantha Gades/Unsplash loading...

New Non Stop to Atlanta

Southwest may have pulled out of Syracuse but Frontier Airlines is flying to more places.

The airline will offer a new nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) three times a week.

If you happen to fly Frontier, bring a pillow. Not for your head. For your butt. The seats on Frontier flights are more like bleachers.

Frontier non stop syracuse to atalanta Credit - Miguel Angle Sanz/Unsplash loading...

Rochester to Vegas

Southwest will fly non-stop from Rochester to Las Vegas four times a week on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane We all know what we aren't allowed to bring with us on an airplane but here are 18 things you might be surprised to learn you CAN take on your flight. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor